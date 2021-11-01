Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will reportedly launch in India as Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge

Redmi Note 11 series went official in China last week. Now Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will reportedly launch in India under Xiaomi branding as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The series also include Redmi Note 11 but there is no word on its launch in India.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

As per tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz), Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will launch in India as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Further, he also revealed that these Redmi smartphones won’t be rebranded for the Global markets. So the change is only for India.

The Redmi Note 11 5G in the Note 11 Pro series is expected to launch as Poco M4 Pro 5G outside China. Poco has already announced that it will unveil a new M-series smartphone globally this month.

Poco M4 Pro 5G will be announced on November 9. The phone will be launched on November 9 at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST). It will be a virtual launch event and the launch will be live streamed via Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option. Further, it also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 24,500) and 8GB + 256GB version that is priced at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,900).

Moving on, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 22,300) and the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 24,500).

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Specifications

The Note 11 Pro, and the Pro+ phones feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

At the rear, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ come with a quad camera setup. This setup includes a 108-megapixel f/1.89 primary sensor with dual ISO, an 8-megapixel ultrawide cam with 120-degree FoV, and a 2-megapixel telemacro camera. The front-facing camera has a 16-megapixel sensor.

Furthmore, both the phones feature dual JBL-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. Connectivity options on these include NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Additionally, the phones are IP53 rated and come with a VC liquid cooling system.

Om the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, there is a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 67W fast charging support.