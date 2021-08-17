Redmi Note 10S Straight Purple colour variant launch teased in India

Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 10S smartphone in India in May this year. It was introduced in three colours such as Shadow Black, Frost White and Deep Sea Blue. The company has now started teasing the purple colour variant confirming its launch in India soon.

Redmi India has shared a couple of teasers on its of on its official Twitter account confirming the imminent launch. A video is shared by the company titled “Paint The Town Purple”. However, the tweet did not reveal the availability of the new colour variant.

Have a look at the tweet mentioned below:

Painting the cosmo in a royal hue the Redmi way!💜



Recently, Redmi Note 10S got a new ‘Starlight Purple’ colour variant in Malaysia at MYR 899 (roughly Rs 15,700). Now, this new variant of the handset is now being teased to launch in India. At the moment, it is also not known if the Redmi Note 10S Straight Purple colour variant will make its debut in India.

The Redmi Note 10S 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. The new variant will feature the same specs as the existing variants.

Redmi Note 10S Specs

The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with 20:9 AMOLED screen. There is up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It packs a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. The phone also features IP53-rated dust and water resistance.

The device runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There is also a side fingerprint sensor.

For the optics, the phone sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.