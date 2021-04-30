Redmi Note 10S India Launch teased with key specifications

Redmi has teased the India launch of the next smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series

Xiaomi's next phone under the Redmi Note 10 series to launch in India could be the Redmi Note 10S as the brand has teased the purported retail box of the smartphone on Twitter which in turn confirms some of the key specifications.

The teased specifications stand in line with the Redmi Note 10S model that was launched globally further hinting towards the Indian launch of the same variant. The teased specifications include a 64-megapixel main camera, MIUI 12.5 software, and come in three colour options — Blue, Dark Grey, and White.

Apart from this, the phone will feature Hi-Res Audio certified speakers for superior audio experience along with a 'super display'. Per a recent leak, the Redmi Note 10S will launch in India in three storage configurations including 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

The Redmi Note 10S was launched globally in March alongside the other Note 10 series smartphones. It features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The phone has a quad-camera setup at the back which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, you get a 13-megapixel sensor. The device runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports AI Face Unlock as well.