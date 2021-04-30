Advertisement

Redmi Note 10S India Launch teased with key specifications

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2021 6:35 pm

Latest News

Redmi has teased the India launch of the next smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series
Advertisement

Xiaomi's next phone under the Redmi Note 10 series to launch in India could be the Redmi Note 10S as the brand has teased the purported retail box of the smartphone on Twitter which in turn confirms some of the key specifications. 

 

The teased specifications stand in line with the Redmi Note 10S model that was launched globally further hinting towards the Indian launch of the same variant. The teased specifications include a 64-megapixel main camera, MIUI 12.5 software, and come in three colour options — Blue, Dark Grey, and White. 

 

 

Advertisement

Apart from this, the phone will feature Hi-Res Audio certified speakers for superior audio experience along with a 'super display'. Per a recent leak, the Redmi Note 10S will launch in India in three storage configurations including 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

 

The Redmi Note 10S was launched globally in March alongside the other Note 10 series smartphones. It features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

 

The phone has a quad-camera setup at the back which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, you get a 13-megapixel sensor. The device runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports AI Face Unlock as well.

Poco M3 Pro India launch soon? Receives BIS Certification

Redmi 10 series may launch in India soon, Redmi Note 10S details also leak

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition to launch as Poco F3 GT in India, suggests leak

Redmi Note 10 price hiked in India by Rs 500

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo F11 Pro is now receiving ColorOS 11 update based on Android 11 in India

Kodak discounts multiple TVs on Flipkart's Big Savings Day Sale

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies