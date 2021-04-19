Advertisement

Redmi 10 series may launch in India soon, Redmi Note 10S details also leak

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 19, 2021 3:28 pm

Latest News

Redmi 10 series will be the successor of the Redmi 9 series that launched last year.
Advertisement

Xiaomi is currently gearing up for the Mi 11 Ultra launch in India on April 23. Now the company is also tipped to be working on the Redmi 10 series India launch. Additionally, the Redmi Note 10S is also said to launch in the country as well.

 

Redmi 10 series will be the successor of the Redmi 9 series that launched last year. The Redmi 9 series includes Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9A. We can see similar phones in the Redmi 10 series.

Advertisement

 

As per 91Mobiles report, Redmi 10 series will launch in the Indian market soon. An exact launch date and key specifications are not known at the moment.

 

The report further reveals that Xiaomi will also launch the Redmi Note 10S in India soon. Redmi Note 10S will reportedly come in three colour options – Blue, Grey, and White. For the variants, the phone is tipped to come in three options – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

 

The Redmi Note 10S was launched globally in March alongside the other Note 10 series smartphones. It features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

 

The phone has a quad-camera setup at the back which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra storage and RAM variants leaked ahead of launch on April 23

Poco M3 Pro India launch soon? Receives BIS Certification

Mi QLED TV 75-inch launching in India on April 23

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 in works, could equip Dimensity 1200, Snapdragon 870 SoC

Mi 11, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Pro could join Mi 11 Ultra launch in India on April 23, India Head teases

Mi 11 Ultra Amazon availability confirmed ahead of official launch on April 23

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra storage and RAM variants leaked ahead of launch on April 23

Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 rolled out for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 series

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies