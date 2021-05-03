Redmi Note 10S India launch date revealed

Redmi has unveiled the launch date for its newest smartphone in India, the Redmi Note 10S.

Redmi has unveiled the launch date of the Redmi Note 10S in India which is now set for 13th of May at 12 noon. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s social media handles and YouTube. The brand also teased the retail box of the phone last month.

The announcement comes from Redmi India's official Twitter account. The Redmi Note 10S was launched globally back in March and if the specifications are to remain the same for the Indian variant as well, then it can sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chip.

However, the teased specifications from the brand through the retail box of the phone stand in line with the Redmi Note 10S model that was launched globally. The teased specifications include a 64-megapixel main camera, MIUI 12.5 software, and three colour options for the phone including Blue, Dark Grey, and White.

Redmi Note 10S Specifications

The Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1100 nits, 60Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut support. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone has up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

For the optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The Redmi Note 10S is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support through the fast charger provided in-box. The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.