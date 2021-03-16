Redmi Note 10 to go on its first sale today via Amazon, Mi.com

Redmi Note 10 will be available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting 12 PM today.

Redmi Note 10 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max earlier this month. Now Redmi Note 10 will go on sale for the first time in India today.



The Redmi Note 10 will be available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting 12 PM today.



The Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Frost White, Aqua Green and Shadow Black

Redmi Note 10 Specifications





The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1100 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut support, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.



The Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support through the fast charger provided in-box. The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.





The phone is powered by the 2.2Ghz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor paired with Adreno 612 GPU. The smartphone has up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, upgradeable to MIUI 12.5.





For optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.



