Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 to feature super-macro lens, retail box leaked

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 01, 2021 5:18 pm

Latest News

Redmi Note 10 has now been confirmed to feature a super macro lens and the device's retail box has also leaked
Advertisement

The Redmi Note 10 series is launching in India on 4th of March and while Xiaomi is readily teasing the smartphones, another leak has now revealed the retail box of the vanilla Redmi Note 10 that also seems to confirm some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. 

 

The leak comes from XiaomiLeaksPH, and the retail box suggests the phone would come with a 48MP quad-camera setup and an AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10 should sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. 

 

RN 10 box

Advertisement

 

The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 678 SoC and is to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 33W speeds. On the back, we will have 48MP quad-cameras with ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro sensor for closeup shots. The smartphone will feature dual speakers for an enhanced audio experience. 

 

Furthermore, Manu Kumar Jain, the India head of Xiaomi also confirmed in a tweet that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 will feature a 5MP super-macro lens and also confirms the device will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. 

 

The RAM and storage options of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro have already leaked earlier. Redmi Note 10 will come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage variants. Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.

 

The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. The Redmi Note 10 is rumoured to be offered in White, Green and Grey colours and the Redmi Note 10 Pro could arrive in Blue, Grey and Bronze colours.

Koo: A replica of Twitter or something more?

MeitY, several government bodies set up accounts on microblogging platform Koo

How to use Koo: Ultimate Guide

Is Koo leaking sensitive user data? Does it have chinese connections?

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Find X3 series launching on March 11: Everything We Know So Far

Samsung Galaxy A52 detailed camera specs leaked

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies