Redmi Note 10 to feature super-macro lens, retail box leaked

Redmi Note 10 has now been confirmed to feature a super macro lens and the device's retail box has also leaked

The Redmi Note 10 series is launching in India on 4th of March and while Xiaomi is readily teasing the smartphones, another leak has now revealed the retail box of the vanilla Redmi Note 10 that also seems to confirm some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

The leak comes from XiaomiLeaksPH, and the retail box suggests the phone would come with a 48MP quad-camera setup and an AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10 should sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout.

The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 678 SoC and is to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 33W speeds. On the back, we will have 48MP quad-cameras with ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro sensor for closeup shots. The smartphone will feature dual speakers for an enhanced audio experience.

Furthermore, Manu Kumar Jain, the India head of Xiaomi also confirmed in a tweet that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 will feature a 5MP super-macro lens and also confirms the device will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The RAM and storage options of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro have already leaked earlier. Redmi Note 10 will come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage variants. Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.

The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. The Redmi Note 10 is rumoured to be offered in White, Green and Grey colours and the Redmi Note 10 Pro could arrive in Blue, Grey and Bronze colours.





