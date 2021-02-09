Redmi Note 10 series to launch on 10th Feb in India: Things you should know

Xiaomi will likely announce the launch date of the Redmi Note 10 series in India on 10th February.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is looking forward to launch the next Note series in India which will likely be called the Redmi Note 10 series. The series should consist of two phones- Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro.

The launch date announcement for the new Note series was made by Xiaomi's India MD, Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter through a video he posted. The tweet contains the word 'Note-ification' and a lot of 10s which points towards the new Note series. The video ends with Manu announcing the date and time for their next announcement, which is 10th February at 10:10 a.m.

On this date, Xiaomi will likely announce the date on which they will launch the new Note 10 series. The Redmi Note 10 has already received its BIS certification and the RAM and Storage variants for the devices have also been leaked.

Redmi Note 10 Specifications (Rumored)

The Redmi Note 10 is said to sport an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset. The phone is said to have a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor.

The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. The global variant could come with NFC support while the same would not be included on the Indian model. The Redmi Note 10 Pro should be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

As per reports, it will come in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB RAM variants and Gray, White, and Green colour options. The Pro variant is said to come in 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB configurations and Bronze, Blue, and Gray colour options.