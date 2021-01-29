Redmi Note 10 BIS listing suggests imminent launch in India

Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2101K7AI has been certified by BIS.

Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro next month. Now the Redmi Note 10 has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.



Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2101K7AI has been certified by BIS. The appearance on the BIS indicates that that the India launch of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone is just around the corner.



Redmi Note 10 Pro was also certified by BIS earlier this month with the model number M2101K6I. Both the phones are said to be launched in India in February.



A recent report revealed the RAM and storage options of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. Redmi Note 10 will come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage variants. Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.



Further, Redmi Note 10 will come in Gray, White, and Green colour options, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro model will come in Bronze, Blue, and Gray colours.



Rumours specs of Redmi Note 10 include an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. It might be packed with a 5,050mAh battery.