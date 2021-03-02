Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to feature Super AMOLED display, pricing leaked

Redmi Note 10 series will also be launched exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com online and Mi stores offline.

Redmi Note 10 series will be launching in India on March 4. The company has been teasing some of the key Redmi Note 10 specifications and features ahead of the launch. It has now been confirmed that the series will feature a Super AMOLED display.



Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed this feature of Redmi Note 10 series. As per his tweet, this is the first time that the Redmi Note smartphone will be featuring a Super AMOLED panel. In comparison to AMOLED display, a Super AMOLED display comes with the touch sensors integrated with the display in a single layer.



Manu Kumar Jain had previously teased that the display brightness will match the iPhone 12 Pro. This means that the AMOLED display on the Note 10 series could come with 800 nits of brightness.



Xiaomi has already confirmed before that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a 108MP primary camera sensor. The series is expected to include Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It is expected that the top-end model, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, will be featuring the 108MP smartphone camera sensor.



Redmi Note 10 series will also be launched exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com online and Mi stores offline. Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It is believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series SoC. The Redmi Note 10 series will feature Gorilla Glass protection on the front, IP52 rating for water and dust protection, and Hi-Res audio.



The price of Redmi Note 10 has also leaked online via Mahesh Singh (Sistech Banna) on Twitter. His tweet says that Redmi Note 10 will be priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. As per him, the 4GB variant should be priced at Rs 1,000-1,500 lesser than the 6GB variant. Redmi Note 10 is tipped to come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage variants.



Another tipster Abhishek Yadav @yabhishekhd has revealed that Redmi Note 10 Pro 6+64GB will be priced at $279 (around Rs 20,500) for the global market. The pricing of the other variants of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is not known. Redmi Note 10 Pro is tipped to come in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.



Redmi Note 10 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC with 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. The phone would come with a 48MP quad-camera setup with ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro sensor for closeup shots.



The other two smartphones, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max, are tipped to feature a Snapdragon 768G processor. Redmi Note 10 Pro will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to feature a massive battery of 5,050mAh capacity and run on MIUI 12 based Android 11 OS. There may be a 64-megapixel quad-camera system. The other specs of the smartphone are yet to be revealed.



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max may feature a 120Hz display and a 108-megapixel quad-camera. It is expected to be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.