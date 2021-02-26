Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 confirmed series to feature 108MP camera sensor

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2021 10:54 am

Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
Redmi Note 10 series will be launching in India on March 4. Now ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the series will feature a 108MP camera sensor.

Redmi India on its Twitter handle has confirmed the camera feature on the Redmi Note 10 series. The series is expected to include Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Redmi Note 10 series will also be launched exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com online and Mi stores offline.

The tweet however doe not reveal which Redmi Note 10 smartphone will have the 108MP sensor. But it is expected that the top-end model, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, will be featuring the 108MP smartphone camera sensor.

Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It is believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series SoC. It will feature a slim design and will pack a big battery with faster charging.

The Redmi Note 10 series also confirmed to feature Gorilla Glass protection on the front, IP52 rating for water and dust protection, and Hi-Res audio.

As per leaks, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max could be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. Redmi Note 10 is expected to feature an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to house a 48MP quad-cameras at the back while Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to have a 108MP main camera.

Redmi Note 10 could come with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage while Redmi Note 10 Pro may have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For battery, Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro it might be packed with a 5,050mAh battery. The Pro Max variant is also expected to be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max could feature a 120Hz IPS display and a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.  Redmi Note 10 series is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top.

