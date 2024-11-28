Redmi K80 Series Announced: Check Specs

Redmi has announced the Redmi K80 series smartphones in China, including the Redmi K80 and the Redmi K80 Pro. Both the devices pack flagship processors from Qualcomm, LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and more. Here are all the details to know about the two devices.

Redmi K80 Series: Prices

The Redmi K80 Pro starts at CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 43,180) for the 12GB + 256GB model and goes up till CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 58,600) for the top-end 16GB + 1TB Champion Edition model. The Redmi K80 starts at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,100) for the 12GB + 256GB trim and goes up till CNY 3,599 (approx Rs 42,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model.

Redmi K80 Series: Specs

The Redmi K80 and the K80 Pro sport a 6.67-inch 12-bit OLED display with 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution, 3200 nits peak brightness, up to 3840Hz PWM dimming, up to 120Hz refresh rate, Adaptive HDR, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, 526 ppi, HDR10+, and SGS-certified low blue light mode.

The Redmi K80 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip while the K80 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Both devices have up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. They run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 put of the box.

Redmi K80 Pro Champion Edition

For optics, the Redmi K80 gets a dual-rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with 1/ 1.55″ Light Fusion 800 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, EIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The K80 Pro sports triple cameras on the rear, including a 50MP primary camera with 1/ 1.55″ Light Fusion 800 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, EIS, LED flash, joined by a 32MP 120-degree (Samsung S5KKD1) ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP 2.5x floating telephoto Samsung JN5 sensor.

Both the phones have a 20MP OmniVision OV20B40 camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. They also have an in-screen 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, IP68 + IP69 rated body, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The Redmi K80 packs a 6550mAh battery with 90W Fast charging while the K80 Pro packs a 6000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.