Redmi K60 series, Note 12 Pro Speed, Buds 4 Youth Edition, Watch 3, Band 2 launched

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi unveiled a bunch of new hardware at an event it held yesterday in its home country, China. The new lineup includes the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. Alongside, we got to see a new Note which is Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, Redmi Buds 4, Redmi Watch 3 and the Redmi Band 2. So here’s everything you need to know about the new Redmi products, from their price to specifications and features.

Redmi K60 Price, Specs

The vanilla Redmi K60 is offered in 4 colours— Black, White, Cyan, and Blue. These are available in the following variants:

8GB + 128GB: CNY 2499 (approx Rs 29,600)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 2699 (approx Rs 32,000)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 2999 (approx Rs 35,600)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 3299 (approx Rs 39,000)

16GB + 512GB: CNY 3599 (approx Rs 42,700)

The Redmi K60 sports a 6.67-inch panel with a peak brightness of 1400nit, 68.7 billion colour, a P3 colour gamut, and 1920Hz PWM high-frequency Dimming. The screen also sports an under-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Redmi K60 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a massive 5500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

As for optics, the smartphone features a 64MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There’s a 16MP front facing shooter. The handset runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C Port for charging.

Redmi K60 Pro Price, Specs

The higher-end Redmi K60 Pro will be available in Black, Cyan, and White colours. It will be sold in following variants:

8GB + 128GB: CNY 3299 (approx Rs 39,100)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 3599 (approx Rs 42,700)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 3899 (approx Rs 46,300)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 4299 (approx Rs 51,000)

16GB + 512GB: CNY 4599 (approx Rs 54,600)

The Pro model also sports the same 6.67-inch 2K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1400 nits, 68.7 billion colours, and a P3 colour gamut. The handset draws power from Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It is also equipped with a 5000mm² super large VC heat dissipation system.

The handset sports a triple camera system on the rear comprising a 54MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor with OIS and EIS. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide unit and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP snapper.

The device boots MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The Redmi K60 Pro packs a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging and 30W wireless charging. It gets an under-display optical fingerprint scanner for security.

Redmi K60E Price, Specs

The smartphone is offered in three colours, namely Black, White, and Cyan. Its pricing is as follows:

8GB + 128GB: CNY 2199 (approx Rs 26,100)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 2399 (approx Rs 28,500)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 2599 (approx Rs 30,800)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 2799 (approx Rs 33,200)

The Redmi K60E comes with a 6.67-inch Samsung OLED screen with a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, 8-bit colour depth, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Under the hood, the K60E is powered by the Dimensity 8200 processor which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the handset features a 48MP main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 20-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. It is backed up by a 5,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast wired charging.

It comes preloaded with the Android 13 OS, which is based MIUI 14. The device is equipped with connectivity options like dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. For biometrics, users get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Price, Specs

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is offered in Shimmer Green, Time Blue, and Midnight Black colours. The smartphone comes in following variants:

6GB + 128GB: CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 20,100)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 21,300)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,700)

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition features triple rear cameras comprising of a 108MP Samsung HM2 main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro unit. There is a 16MP front-facing selfie snapper.

There is also a twelve-layer cooling system for heat dissipation. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 67W fast charging. It runs on MIUI 14-based Android 12 out of the box. Other features on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition include USB-C port, 3.5mm jack, WiFi-6, Bluetooth 5.2, X-Axis Linear Motor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and more.

Read More: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series coming to India in Jan 2023

Redmi Buds 4 Youth Edition Price, Specs

The Redmi Buds 4 Youth Edition carry a price tag of CNY 139 (approx Rs 1,600). They are offered in Sunny White, Midnight Black, Sunset Orange, and Trendy Green colours. The TWS earphones are only available for purchase in China as of now.

The Buds 4 Youth Edition are IP54-rated dust and splash-proof. One can perform various actions by tapping on the stem of the earbuds. The sound is handled by a 12mm dynamic driver, paired with environmental noise cancellation for clear quality on calls. The TWS earphones feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and low latency mode. They support fast pairing as well.

They are claimed to have a 20-hour battery life with the charging case. Each earbud is claimed to offer 5 hours of runtime. The audio device can be recharged via a USB-C port.

Redmi Band 2 Price, Specs

The Redmi Band 2 costs CNY 159 (approx Rs 1,800) and is offered in Midnight Black and Dream White colours. The Band 2 sports a 1.47-inch large display which is said to be 76 percent larger compared to the previous generation. It is 9.99mm thin while the device is waterproof up to 5 ATM.

For health tracking, you get a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep and stress tracker, breather exercise, and women’s menstrual cycle monitor. One can track 30 sports modes with the band. The Redmi Band 2 is backed by a 210mAh cell that is claimed to offer 14 days of usage.

Redmi Watch 3 Price, Specs

The Redmi Watch 3 comes in Elegant Black and Ivory White colourways. It is priced at CNY 499 (approx Rs 6,000).

The Watch 3 sports a square dial with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display that has an HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a 600 nits peak brightness. There is a button on the right side for various watch operations and the device is waterproof up to 50 meters.

The Redmi Watch 3 is equipped with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep and stress tracker, breather exercise, and women’s menstrual cycle monitor. The wearable device packs support for more than 120 exercises. It also features a built-in GPS for tracking outdoor activities.

The Redmi Watch 3 comes with a Bluetooth calling support and emergency SOS mode. It is powered by a 289mAh battery unit that is claimed to deliver 12 days of usage.