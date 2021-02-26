Advertisement

Redmi K40 to release as a POCO phone globally

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2021 10:21 am

Latest News

The newly unveiled Redmi K40 is expected to arrive as a Poco phone globally

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi K40 series in china as flagship smartphones and a new development reveals that the standard Redmi K40 may be launched globally as a Poco smartphone. 

 

The information is based on an IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) listing, which reveals the M2012K11AG model (global Redmi K40 variant) getting certified as a POCO smartphone. Poco has launched several Redmi smartphones in the past under their own branding including the Poco X2 that was launched as Redmi K30 in China. 

 

K40 IMDA

The IMDA listing suggests that the POCO phone will come with 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC, which are of course some of the obvious features. There is no information regarding the launch timeline of this device but it is possible that Poco could launch this phone under its F series of smartphones. 

 

Redmi K40 Specifications 

 

K40

 

The Redmi K40 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, True Tone, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and also has support for HDR10+ MEMC technology. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5+ RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes in 3 variants including 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. 

 

The handset comes with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter. 

 

The Redmi K40 packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12. Additional features include Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. The device also has an IR Blaster.

Tags: Poco Xiaomi

 

