Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition to launch as Poco F3 GT in India, suggests leak

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition could be launched in India as the Poco F3 GT with similar specifications if not identical

Redmi recently unveiled its first ever gaming smartphone in China, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. It seems like the smartphone will be launched in India from the Poco brand as the Poco F3 GT. This is just another one of the rebrand situations which Xiaomi has been following since long.

The leak comes from tipster Kacper Skrzypek who tweeted a screenshot of a code showing an upcoming smartphone with the model number M2104K10I along with marketing name Poco F3 GT. This model number is said to be similar to that of Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition hinting towards another rebranded launch of the phone.

If the rumours are to be considered true, the Specifications of the Poco F3 GT should be at least similar if not identical to that of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Specifications

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition sports the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display as its standard counterparts, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a higher 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the K40 Gaming Edition including a 64-megapixel /1.65 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie shooter.

It is backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and are tuned by JBL. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo, Beidou. Additional features include vapour chamber LiquidCool technology, IP53 dust resistance, retractable shoulder buttons and more.