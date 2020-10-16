Advertisement

Redmi K30S full specifications and images revealed by TENAA listing

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 16, 2020 4:32 pm

Latest News

Redmi K30S features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9.
A new Redmi smartphone with a model number M2007J3SC has been spotted on TENAA certification website which is said to be the upcoming Redmi K30S. The listing has revealed full specifications and images of the smartphone.

As per the listing, Redmi K30S is a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T which was launched in global markets and India recently.

The TENAA listing states that the RedmI M2007J3SC features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.84GHz. which is likely to be the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The phone will come with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM as well as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. It lacks a microSD card slot.

For the camera department, there is a triple camera module that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. The configurations of the other two sensors are mentioned. It will be having 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter as well as a 5-megapixel macro shooter which are the camera specifications of the Mi 10T.

The Redmi phone packs a 4,900mAh battery. It also features a side-facing fingerprint sensor. Its dimensions are 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.33mm and it weighs 216 grams.

The listing reveals that the phone will come in black, red, blue, pink, white, green, purple, and gray colours.

