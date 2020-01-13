  • 13:20 Jan 13, 2020

Redmi K30 5G gets BIS Certification, to launch soon in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2020 12:36 pm

5G network in India is yet to roll out commercially.
Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 standard edition were launched in China last year. Now Redmi K30 5G is likely to be launched soon in India as the phone has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that that the India of the smartphone launch is just around the corner.

 

The Redmi K30 5G has appeared on the certification agency with model number M2001G7AI on January 9. It is, however, to be noted that 5G network in India is yet to roll out commercially.

Redmi K30 5G

Since the Xiaomi Redmi K30 has already launched in China, specs of the device are already known. In China, Redmi K30 5G comes in four variants 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256 GB variant. It comes in White, Blue Red and Purple colours.

 

To recall, the Redmi K30 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

The Redmi K30 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it has a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 

