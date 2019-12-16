  • 23:20 Dec 18, 2019

Redmi K30 5G spotted on TENAA with 12GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2019 3:27 pm

The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant could be arriving with a costlier price tag
Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 standard edition were launched in China recently. The Redmi K30 5G comes in four variants 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256 GB variant. Now a TENAA listing of the Redmi K30 5G with 12GB RAM suggests that the company is working on to bring a more premium variant soon.

The TENAA listing with model number M2001G7AE suggests the existence of a 12GB RAM variant. It also shows that the phone will offer up to 512GB of internal storage. So, we can expect that a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option variant could launch soon.

However, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant could be arriving with a costlier price tag as the top variant of Redmi K30 5G with 8GB RAM + 256 GB variant is priced at 2899 Yuan.


To recall, the Redmi K30 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. It features 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

The Redmi K30 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it has a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

