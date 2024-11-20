Redmi A4 5G Vs Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition: Which Budget 5G Phone Should You Buy?

Redmi has unveiled the Redmi A4 5G in India as one of its cheapest 5G offerings in the country but there’s a catch. It’s the cheapest 5G offering only when including the bank offer without which, it costs Rs 10,999 and goes up till Rs 11,999. At Rs 11,999, you can also get the Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition from Samsung. So which budget 5G phone should you choose out of the two? Let’s help you choose.

Display

The Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. On the other hand, the Redmi A4 5G sports a 6.88-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio display, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness.

While the Redmi device has a smoother 120Hz panel, we feel the Samsung device gets the better display out of the two, solely because its an AMOLED panel and packs a higher Resolution that’ll make for a noticeable difference in everyday use.

Performance & Software

An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU powers the Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi A4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm process, also making it the first smartphone in India to use this chip, along with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Both the chipsets should be ideal for daily use and shouldn’t be an issue. However, if you prefer the latest chip, then for obvious reasons, the Qualcomm Processor is better. In Samsung’s device though, you do get an option for 6GB and 8GB RAM variants as well, which aren’t available in Redmi’s case.

Software-wise, the Samsung device comes with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14 and will receive 4 major Android OS upgrades. Redmi’s device also comes with Android 14 but the company hasn’t specified the software update policy for the same, which automatically makes the Samsung device a much better offering if you want your phone to last for an extended period of time.

Battery & Cameras

The M15 5G Prime Edition includes a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. On the other hand, Redmi A4 5G gets a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast charging. As you’d have observed, the Samsung device wins the competition in both these areas with a larger battery and higher charging speeds.

The triple camera setup on the back of the Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition comprises of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.

For optics, the Redmi handset employs a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 Aperture, an AI sensor, plus a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing sensor on the front for selfies.

Samsung once again wins in the camera department because it offers a more useful camera setup that includes an ultra-wide angle sensor while Redmi’s secondary sensor won’t be as useful and practical. There’s also a macro sensor on the Galaxy handset which may not be the most useful but its presence cannot be denied.

Verdict

Starting at Rs 11,999, matching the price of the top-end variant of the Redmi A4 5G, the Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition clearly seems like a better choice between the two. However, if you are considering going for the bank offer available for the Redmi handset, then it could be a better choice for you, solely taking into account the price advantage.