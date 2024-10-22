HomeNewsRedmi A4 5G India Price Revealed Through a New Leak

Redmi A4 5G India Price Revealed Through a New Leak

The Redmi A4 5G India price has been leaked, suggesting it will carry a price tag of sub-Rs 10,000.

By Abhishek Malhotra
In a mission to make accessible, Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 earlier this year which would bring down the cost of 5G devices to a price tag below $100. The first smartphone to come with the chip is the Redmi A4 5G that was unveiled earlier last week ad its India price has now been tipped.

Redmi A4 5G India Price (Leaked)

According to a Smartprix report, the Redmi A4 5G India price is set at Rs 8,499, including all the launch offers and discounts. This price tag will make the Redmi A4 will the most affordable 5G smartphone in India, which accomplishes Qualcomm’s aim as well, which was to make 5G more accessible and affordable. The leaked price tag is of the base 4GB + 128GB model. The device is expected to debut officially in India and go on sale later in November.

Redmi A4 5G Specifications (Leaked)

As for the leaked specs, the Redmi A4 will sport a 6.7” IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an resolution. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm process, also making it the first smartphone in India to use this chip.

For optics, the device will employ a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 and an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies. The device will run on 14-based HyperOS out of the box. Further, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB port.

We expect the device to have a single mono speaker, along with 5, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port serving as connectivity options.

We should know more official details about the handset once it launches in the country next month.

