Realme GT 7 Pro to be India’s First Snapdragon 8 Elite-Equipped Smartphone

Qualcomm just unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and smartphone OEMs have already begun announcing their launches that will have the Chipset under the hood. Realme has announced that its upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro will be India’s first smartphone that will have the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood.

As announced by Realme India on X, the Realme GT 7 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and will be India’s first smartphone to do so. The device is launching in November and will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

The smartphone has already been teased in China along with some of its features, such as a Samsung display with micro curved edges on all sides which will support hardware-level full-brightness DC-like dimming, flicker-free eye protection, and more. The frame of the device appears thin and features a matte finish with a brushed look. As for other leaked specs, the device could feature a 6500mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a triple rear-cam setup, along with an IP69 rated body.

Speaking of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, it is based on the second-gen 3nm process from TSMC. It comprises of the eight-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU with a 64-bit Architecture. While efficiency cores have been omitted completely, there are 2x prime cores clocked at 4.32 GHz and six other performance cores running at up to 3.53 GHz clock speed. Qualcomm claims a 45% boost in CPU performance and 44% improved power efficiency over Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The all new Adreno GPU has support for real-time hardware-based ray tracing, Unreal Engine 5.3 running Nanite on smartphones and Chaos Physics engine, HDR gaming, Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, and more. Overall, Qualcomm is promising a respectable 40% increase in GPU performance over Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.