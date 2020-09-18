Redmi 9i goes on first sale today in India at 12PM

Redmi 9i will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Xiaomi India’s official website.

Redmi 9i was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8299. Now the smartphone will go on its first sale today. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Xiaomi India’s official website.

Redmi 9i comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,299 respectively. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options. Apart from mi.com and Flipkart, Redmi 9i will also be available on Mi Home and Retail Outlets today at 12 noon.

Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It will have expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 12.

Redmi 9i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10w charging support. The phone does not feature any fingerprint sensor on the phone, but you will be able to unlock the device using face unlock. The phone features a single 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture, face unlock.



Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and micro USB.