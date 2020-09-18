Advertisement

Redmi 9i goes on first sale today in India at 12PM

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 18, 2020 10:34 am

Latest News

Redmi 9i will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Xiaomi India’s official website.
Advertisement

Redmi 9i was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8299. Now the smartphone will go on its first sale today. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Xiaomi India’s official website.

 

Redmi 9i comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,299 respectively. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options. Apart from mi.com and Flipkart, Redmi 9i will also be available on Mi Home and Retail Outlets today at 12 noon.

Advertisement

 

Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It will have expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 12.

 

Redmi 9i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10w charging support. The phone does not feature any fingerprint sensor on the phone, but you will be able to unlock the device using face unlock. The phone features a single 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture, face unlock.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and micro USB.

Redmi 9i to launch in India on September 15

Redmi 9i price leaked ahead of launch on September 15

Redmi 9i launched in India with 5000mAh battery, 6.53-inch HD+display, price starts Rs 8299

Redmi 9i vs RealMe C12: Buget Mobile Segment is getting hot!

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Redmi 9i

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Today 18 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Apple Store in India, Samsung Galaxy M 51, Gadgets and more

OnePlus 7T Pro's Price Slashed by Rs 4,000

Nokia C3 is now available for sale at a starting price of Rs 7,999

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide
Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies