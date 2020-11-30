Redmi 9A receives a price hike in India

Only the base variant of the Redmi 9A has received the price hike.

Xiaomi has hiked the price of its Redmi 9A smartphone in India. The Redmi 9A was launched in the country in September this year at a starting price of Rs 6,799.



Now after a price hike of Rs 200, the base variant of Redmi 9A is retailing for Rs 6,999. The phone was launched in two variants- 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB, priced at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,499, respectively.



As per a report of MySmartPrice, only the base variant of the Redmi 9A has received the price hike. The new price is already reflecting on the company's website but Amazon India is still selling the 2GB+32GB variant at Rs 6,799. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue colour options.



Talking about the specifications of the Redmi 9A, the phone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10 on top. The phone lacks a fingerprint reader.



The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.





The Redmi 9A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. It also has IR blaster, USB-C port and fast charging support. The phone features a single 12-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter placed inside the waterdrop-style notch.