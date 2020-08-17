Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Sale Today: Price and Specifications

The Phone packs a Mediatek Helio G80 SoC and a 5,080mAh battery

Xiaomi's latest budget offering, the Redmi 9 Prime is all set to go on sale today at 12 PM on Mi.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. The phone was launched earlier this month at an affordable price tag of Rs 9,999 and is a rebranded version of the global variant of the Redmi 9.

There are two variants which will go on sale today, the first being the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option which will sell for Rs 9,999 and a 4GB RAM + 128GB variant which will sell for Rs 11,999. The phone will be available in 4 colours, Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black.

The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 394ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 400nits. Xiaomi calls Redmi 9 Prime's design "Aura 360" it has a unique ripple texture and a 3D unibody design.



The Octa-core Mediatek Helio G80 powers the smartphone, which is backed by Mali-G52 GPU. There's also a MicroSD card slot for storage expansion.

The quad rear camera setup of the Redmi 9 Prime includes a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.