Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Note 10T and Redmi Note 10S and more price hiked by up to Rs 500

Xiaomi has increased the price of its bunch of smartphones in India by up to Rs 500. The devices include a price hike of Redmi 9, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power, Note 10T, and Redmi Note 10S.

The new pricing is now reflecting on Xiaomi India’s online store and Amazon India. So let’s see the revised pricing of all these Redmi phones.

Redmi 9 price in India

After price hike, the Redmi 9 price in India has been revised to Rs 9,499 from Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. On the other hand, the price of the 4GB + 128GB variant remains unchanged at Rs 9,999.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variants of the Redmi 9 Prime were launched at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. After the price hike, the base model is now available at Rs 10,499. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant remains same.

Redmi 9i price in India

The Redmi 9i was launched in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. These were priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,299 respectively. After the price hike of Rs 300, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 8,799. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant now comes at Rs 9,599.

Redmi 9 Power price in India

This phone has received a price hike of Rs 500. It was launched at Rs 10,999, Rs 11,999, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants.

After hike, the 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB can be purchased at Rs 11,499 and Rs 13,499, respectively. The price of the 4GB + 128GB has remains unchanged.

Redmi Note 10T price in India

The Redmi Note 10T 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model were priced at Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499. After hike of Rs 500, these variants are now priced Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 10S price in India

This phone was launched in 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants priced at Rs 14,999 and 15,999 respectively. The base variant pricing is the same, while the higher variant is now priced at Rs 16,499 after the hike.

