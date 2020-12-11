Redmi 9 Power Amazon availability confirmed ahead of official launch on Dec 17

Redmi 9 Power will come in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variants.

Redmi 9 Power will be launching in India on December 17. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be available on Amazon in the country.

Amazon India website is running a teaser hinting the availability of Redmi 9 Power on the platform. There is a ‘Notify Me' button which will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.

The Amazon page reveals that the Redmi 9 Power will come with a power packed camera, power packed display, power packed processor, power packed storage and power packed battery.

As per an earlier leak, Redmi 9 Power will come in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variants. For the colour options, the phone will be available in Black, Blue and Green colours. It is speculated that the Redmi 9 Power will be a slightly modified version of the Redmi Note 9 4G which was launched in China last month.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has also leaked the render of the Redmi 9 Power via 91mobiles. It suggests that the phone will come with a quad rear camera setup. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the phone will come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and fast charging support.

Redmi 9 Power Expected Specifications



Redmi 9 Power will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.





For the camera, there’ll be a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch. Redmi 9 Power will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The smartphone will run Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.