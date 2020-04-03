Redmi 8A Pro launched with 5000mAh battery and dual rear cameras

Redmi 8A Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi has launched Redmi 8A Pro in Indonesia. The phone is said to be the rebranded version of Redmi 8A Dual launched in India earlier this year.



Redmi 8A Pro 2GB RAM variant is priced at IDR 1,549,000 (roughly Rs 7,100) while the 3GB RAM variant is priced at IDR 1,649,000 (roughly Rs 7,600). The phone comes in Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White colour variants.





Redmi 8A Pro sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, pixel density of 270ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a waterdrop-style notch.



Redmi 8A Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



Redmi 8A Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. The Redmi 8A Pro is 156.48x75.41x9.4mm in size and weighs 188 grams.



Xiaomi hasn't mentioned the Android version in Redmi 8A Pro, but since it is a rebranded version of the Redmi 8A Dual that runs Android 9 with MIUI 11 on top, it is likley that Redmi 8A Pro will also run on Android 9.



For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.



