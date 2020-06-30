Advertisement

Redmi 8 receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 5:43 pm

The Redmi 8 was launched in October and has now finally received Android 10.
Redmi 8 started receiving MIUI 11 update in India in March this year with version number MIUI 11.0.7.0.PCNINXM but that was still based on Android 9. Now a report from China has revealed that Redmi 8 is receiving Android 10-based MIUI 11 update.

A new MIUI 11 update is rolling out to Redmi 8 in China and this update is based on Android 10. The update arrives as MIUI V11.0.1.0.QCNCNXM and is 2GB in size. Along with new features, the update also brings June 2020 Android security patch.

You can check the arrival of the Android 10 update on your Redmi 8 by going to Settings > About phone > System update. As of now, it is not known when the update will arrive for Redmi 8 users in India.

The Android 10 update brings all the Android 10 features as well as the usual bug fixes and performance enhancements. It's also based on MIUI 11, as Xiaomi hasn't started rolling out MIUI 12 to its budget phones. The Redmi 8 was launched in October and has now finally received Android 10.

Redmi 8 has already received the MIUI 11 update, bringing in features like a new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects inspired by the sounds of nature including animal, water and fire noises, updated Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a Floating Calculator.

To recall the specs, Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It has an AI dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. 

It is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes with an option to expand the storage of up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also has face unlock tech and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

