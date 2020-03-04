  • 12:47 Mar 04, 2020

Redmi 8 new MIUI 11 update brings camera and battery improvements

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2020 10:58 am

Redmi 8 received MIUI 11 update with the October 2019 Android security patch in November last year.
Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 update to its Redmi 8 smartphone in India. The update improves the battery and camera performance of the smartphone. It also brings along the January Android security patch to Redmi 8.

MIUI India announced the update on its Twitter handle. Redmi 8 is getting the update with version number MIUI 11.0.7.0.PCNINXM. As it is an over-the-air update rollout, you will receive a notification on your phone once it arrives on your device. To check the update manually, go to Settings > About phone > Download updates.

To recall, Redmi 8 received MIUI 11 update with the October 2019 Android security patch in November last year. MIUI 11 brings features like a new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects inspired by the sounds of nature including animal, water and fire noises, updated Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a Floating Calculator.

Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top. It has an AI dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. 

It is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes with an option to expand the storage of up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also has face unlock tech and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

