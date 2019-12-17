  • 23:20 Dec 18, 2019

Redmi 7A starts receiving MIUI 11 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2019 12:24 pm

The Redmi 7A update is currently rolling out in batches and it brings new features to the smartphone.
Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 update to the Redmi 7A smartphone in India. The update is currently rolling out in batches and it brings new features to the smartphone. 

 

The update comes with version number MIUI v11.01.0PCMINXM and it is 726MB in size.. The update also brings November security patch to the latest smartphone. With this, Redmi Note 8 users will be able to experience the latest MIUI 11. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > About Phone > System Update. 

 

MIUI 11 stable update brings a lot of new features like new dynamic sound effects inspired by the sounds of nature including animal, water and fire noises, new minimalistic design, revamped Settings app, video wallpapers, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, updated Mi File Manager app, dark mode, and even a Floating Calculator, update Mi Tasks app and more to the device.

 

Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD 2.5D curved glass display 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 11 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It comes with a single 12MP AI rear camera with Sony IMX 486 sensor along with an LED flash, PDAF phase focus, AI beauty and on the front, it has a 5MP AI selfie shooter.

The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with Adreno 505 GPU. The phone comes with an option of expanding the storage up to 256GB via microSD card. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM Radio.

 

