Redmi 7A receives MIUI 12 update in India

Redmi 7A was launched in India back in July 2019 with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 stable update to its Redmi 7A. The update brings the new re-designed MIUI 12 user interface to the device. Alongside, Redmi 8A has also received MIUI 12 stable update.

The update comes with build number V12.0.1.0.QCMINXM and it is around 2GB in size. The Android 10 based update brings December Android security patch to the device.

If you own a Redmi 7A, you will get a notification for the software update. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > About Phone > System Update. Before starting the update, make sure to charge your device at least 50% with a stable Wi-Fi network.

The MIUI 12 brings new visual design along with magazine-level layouts and more. The update also adds new Floating Window, system animations, all-new dark mode 2.0, Enhanced Privacy Protection features such as Interceptor, Flare, Hidden Mask Mode, and more to the Redmi Note 8.

GizmoChina reports, Redmi 8A has got the MIUI 12 update in China and EEA regions. The firmware model for the China units is MIUI 12 V12.0.1.0.QCPCNXM and for the EEA units is MIUI 12 V12.0.1.0.QCPEUXM.

To recall the specs, Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD 2.5D curved glass display 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It comes with a single 12MP AI rear camera with Sony IMX 486 sensor along with an LED flash, PDAF phase focus, AI beauty and on the front, it has a 5MP AI selfie shooter.