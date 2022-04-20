Redmi 10A, Redmi 10 Power launched in India, price starts at Rs 8,499

Redmi India has launched the Redmi 10A in the country. The phone comes with 6.53-inch display, Helio G25 SoC, 13MP rear cameras, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let us take a look at Redmi 10A launched price, specifications, features and more details.

Pricing Details

The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is priced at Rs 8,499. The other variant with 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,499. It comes in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, Slate Grey colour options. The phone will be available for purchase on mi.com, Amazon, Mi home stores and other retail stores starting April 26.

The company has also announced Redmi 10 Power with 8GB+128GB storage. It will be available for Rs 14,999 in the coming days. The Redmi 10 Power comes in Power Black and Sport Orange colours.

Redmi 10A Specifications



Redmi 10A comes with a 6.53-inch water-drop notch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 400 nits of maximum brightness and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The processor will be coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. There is also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone up to 512GB.

Moreover, the phone packs a rear camera system with 13-megapixel sensor. Further, on the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in the display.

In addition, the device comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Besides, it runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

It has a micro-USB port for charging and data transfers. The handset also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

In terms of connectivity, it offers Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi (2.4GHz only), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, and Beidou. Lastly, the device measures 164.9 × 77 × 9.0mm and weighs 194 grams.

The Redmi 10 Power features a 6.7-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution, 400 nits brightness, and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it houses a Snapdragon 680 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It supports 3GB additional RAM expansion technology and a dedicated microSD card slot.

The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. There is a 5MP front-facing selfie snapper. It packs a 6,000mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging. Software-wise, it runs on MIUI 13 based Android R.