Redmi 10 launched in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5000mAh battery, price starts at Rs 10,999

Redmi India has launched the Redmi 10 in the country. The phone comes with 6.71-inch display, Snapdragon 680, 50MP dual rear cameras, 6000mAh battery and more.

Let us take a look at Redmi 10 launched price, specifications, features and more details.

Pricing Details

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 10,999. The other variant with 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 12,999. It comes in Pacific Blue, Caribbean Green and Midnight Black colour options.

The phone will be available for purchase on mi.com, Flipkart, Mi home stores and other retail stores starting March 24.

Launch offers on the Redmi 10 include a Rs 1,000 instant discount for customers using an HDFC Bank credit card or credit card EMIs.

Redmi 10 Specifications

Redmi 10 comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 20.6:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The processor will be coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

Moreover, the phone packs a square-shaped dual rear camera system with an LED flash. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Further, on the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in the display.

In addition, the device comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, it runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 OS. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS and USB Type-C. Lastly, the phone measures 169.59×76.56×9.13mm and weighs 203 grams.