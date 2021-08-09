Redmi 10 renders, full specifications surface online

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi 10 series. Ahead of the launch, renders and full specifications of Redmi 10 have leaked.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the device’s design images and specs listed on some e-commerce websites. However, there is no official announcement by the company as to when this smartphone will launch in India.

The renders show that the Redmi 10 will feature a center-aligned punch-hole camera. At the back there will be a quad camera system with an LED flash. The top of the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone seems to have a polycarbonate chassis.

Redmi 10 Leaked Specs

As per the leak, the Redmi 10 will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU along with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There will be a microSD card slot for more storage.

The phone will pack a quad rear camera system with LED flash. There will be a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor. On the front, the phone is listed with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is said to pack a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 OS.

When the phone will be launched, it will be available in Carbon Grey, Pebble White, and Sea Blue. Other connectivity features available on the device include dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 162 x 75.3 x 8.95.

Last month Amazon India website was found running a teaser hinting at the availability of the upcoming Redmi 10 series on the platform. Amazon started teasing the Redmi 10 series with a “fast and furious” tagline. This confirms the availability of the upcoming series on the e-commerce portal.