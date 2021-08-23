Redmi 10 Prime teased ahead of India launch on September 3, Amazon availability confirmed

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime was already teased to launch. Now the company has teased that the launch is set for September 3 in India.

Redmi 10 Prime Teased

Xiaomi India managing director, Manu Kumar Jain has taken to Twitter to post link to a microsite that has a timer to suggest that the launch of the Redmi 10 Prime would take place at 12PM (noon) on September 3.

The phone will be sold on Amazon.in, in addition to mi.com and offline stores.

A microsite for a new Redmi phone has gone live on Mi.com and Amazon India. Both the websites has teased some of the key features of the Redmi 10 Prime. It shows that the phone will feature hole-punch design, adaptive refresh rate, and dual microphones.

Redmi 10 Prime is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi 10 that launched globally last week. It will be the first Redmi 10 series phone in India.

Redmi 10 Prime Specs (Expected)

If the Redmi 10 Prime is indeed a rebadged Redmi 10, the device might come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display. The display might further be able to support 90Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU. The processor will be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There will also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

The phone will pack a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There will be a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor. Further, on the front, the phone will feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in display.

The device might come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.