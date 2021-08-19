Redmi 10 launched with MediaTek Helio G88, 90Hz AdaptiveSync display

Xiaomi has quietly launched the Redmi 10 in Malaysia that comes with the latest MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The smartphone has already been confirmed to feature dual stereo speakers and a 90Hz display which is an LCD panel.

The Redmi 10 has been launched with a price tag of RM649 (approx Rs 11,300) and RM749 (approx Rs 13,100) for the 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants respectively. Moreover, it comes in three colours including Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue.

Redmi 10 Specifications

The Redmi 10 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display. In addition, there’s 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU. The processor is coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There will be a microSD card slot for more storage.

The phone will pack a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There will be a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor. Further on the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is packs a huge 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also has support for 9W reverse wired charging. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS. Lastly, the connectivity features available on the device include dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

