Redmi 10 Prime launch teased in India

Xiaomi will soon be launching the Redmi 10 Prime in India. The company has officially teased the launch of its upcoming Redmi phone in India.

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain on in cryptic tweets on Twitter has teased the launch. These tweets does not exactly reveal the name of the upcoming phone. The tweets include various prime numbers that suggest the launch of the Redmi 10 Prime.

💯 All set for the 17 61 2 43 7 11 43 71 61 97 47 13 71 19 11 67 73 53 11 61 67 71 2 61! 🌠



61 11 7 41 23! 😍#ComingSoon — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 20, 2021

Redmi 10 Prime is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi 10 that launched globally last week. It will be the first Redmi 10 series phone in India.

Recently, a Xiaomi phone with model number M21061119BI was spotted at the IMEI database. The listing revealed that the device’s marketing name is Redmi 10 Prime. The I present at the end of the model number suggests that it is an Indian variant of the smartphone.

Redmi 10 Prime Specs (Expected)

If the Redmi 10 Prime is indeed a rebadged Redmi 10, the device might come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display. The display might further be able to support 90Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU. The processor will be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There will also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

The phone will pack a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There will be a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor. Further, on the front, the phone will feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in display.

The device might come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.