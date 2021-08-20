Redmi 10 Prime could launch in India soon

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 10 smartphone in Malaysia. Now the the Redmi 10 Prime is said to launch in India which will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 10.

Recently, a Xiaomi phone with model number M21061119BI was spotted at the IMEI database. The listing revealed that the device’s marketing name is Redmi 10 Prime. The I present at the end of the model number suggests that it is an Indian variant of the smartphone.

As per tipster Kacper Skrzypek on Twitter, Redmi 10 Prime will be coming to India as the rebadged Redmi 10 launched globally. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of the Redmi 10 series in the country.

Separtely, a new Xiaomi phone with the model number 21061119BI is also spotted at the Bluetooth SIG certification platform. This also suggests that the phone might be launching in India very soon.

Redmi 10 Prime Specs (Expected)

If the Redmi 10 Prime is indeed a rebadged Redmi 10, the device might come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display. The display might further be able to support 90Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU. The processor will be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There will also be a microSD card slot for more storage.

The phone will pack a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There will be a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor. Further, on the front, the phone will feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in display.

The device might come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.