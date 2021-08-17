Redmi 10 confirmed to feature the new Helio G88 chipset

Redmi 10 is confirmed to be launched in India soon. Now ahead of the launch, the Xiaomi has now confirmed the chipset of the upcoming Redmi 10.

Redmi 10 Chipset

The company took to Twitter to make the announcement. Redmi 10 will be powered by Helio G88 SoC, which was announced last month. The new chip offers 2 x Cortex-A75 CPU cores working at 2.0GHz and 6 x Cortex-A55 cores. For graphics, it features Mali-G52 MC2.

The device is already confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel which is a first for the Redmi series smartphones. It will features a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display and dual speakers as well. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well for security. It revealed that the Redmi 10 will launch in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB variants.

Specifications (Rumoured)

The Redmi 10 will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There will be a microSD card slot for more storage.

The phone will pack a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There will be a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor. On the front, the phone is listed with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is said to pack a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 OS.

When the phone will be launched, it will be available in Carbon Grey, Pebble White, and Sea Blue. Other connectivity features available on the device include dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 162 x 75.3 x 8.95.