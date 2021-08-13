Redmi 10 launch seems imminent, spotted on NBTC certification site

Redmi is working on a new budget-range smartphone, the Redmi 10. The phone is now expected to launch soon however, the company has not launched its launch date.

Redmi 10 launch

Now, in a recent development, the smartphone has received its approval from the NBTC certification site with model number 21061119AG. The listing does not reveal any specifications and features but it hints at its Redmi 10 launch in the global markets. Moreover, the certification site has confirmed the Redmi 10 moniker.

Since the phone has been spotted on the NBTC certification website, it will launch in Thailand first. After that it is expected to be coming to other markets including India. The smartphone has also visited the IMEI and FCC websites ahead of the launch.

Earlier Redmi 10 renders along with the device’s specifications surfaced online on some e-commerce websites.

Redmi 10 will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU along with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There will be a microSD card slot for more storage.

The phone will pack a quad rear camera system with LED flash. There will be a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor. On the front, the phone is listed with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is said to pack a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 OS.

When the phone will be launched, it will be available in Carbon Grey, Pebble White, and Sea Blue. Other connectivity features available on the device include dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 162 x 75.3 x 8.95.