Realme Youth Days Sale to kick off on August 24: Here are all the Offers

During the sale period, customers can avail discounts on smartphones ranging from on Realme 6, Realme X50 Pro and wearables like Realme Watch too.

Additionally, Realme has introduced exciting offers/prizes worth up to Rs 10 crore. The offers will be applicable across smartphones such as the realme 6, realme X, realme X2 Pro, realme X50 Pro, as well as AIoT products including realme realme Buds Air Neo, realme Watch, and realme Buds Wireless.



In addition to that, Realme will kick off Realme Youth Days across multiple markets in the world on August 28. The company says that the “Realme Youth Days” will be created as the Black Friday Festival for fans all over the world, and will showcase the youthful, trendy and vivacious attitude and personality of Realme in its trademark trendsetting manner.



To start with, Realme 6 4GB+64GB variant will be available for Rs 13,999, 6GB+64GB variant will be available for Rs 14,999, 6GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 15,999 and 8GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 16,999 on realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.



Realme X 4GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 15,999 while the 8GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 18,999 on realme.com and Flipkart.



During the sale, Realme X2 Pro will be available on realme.com and Flipkart. The 6GB+64GB variant, 8GB+128GB variant and 12GB+256GB variant of the device will be available for Rs 26,999, Rs 28,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively.



The Realme X50 Pro 6GB+64GB variant, 8GB+128GB variant and 12GB+256GB variant of the smartphone will be available for Rs 36,999, Rs 38,999 and Rs R s44,999 respectively and will be available realme.com and Flipkart.



The company is also offering a discount on the purchase of wearables and accessories. Realme Buds Wireless will be available for Rs 1,599, Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh power bank will be available for Rs 1,899, Realme backpack will be available for Rs 1,499, Realme Band will be available for Rs 1,299, Realme Watch will be available for Rs 3,499, Realme Buds Air will be available for Rs 3,899 and the Realme Buds Air Neo will be available for Rs 2,499.