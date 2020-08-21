Advertisement

Realme Youth Days Sale to kick off on August 24: Here are all the Offers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 21, 2020 11:56 am

Latest News

During the sale period, customers can avail discounts on smartphones ranging from on Realme 6, Realme X50 Pro and wearables like Realme Watch too.
Advertisement

Realme has today announced the Realme Youth Days Sale which will kick off from August 24 and will end on August 28. During the sale period, customers can avail discounts on smartphones ranging from on Realme 6, Realme X50 Pro and wearables like Realme Watch too.

Additionally, Realme has introduced exciting offers/prizes worth up to Rs 10 crore. The offers will be applicable across smartphones such as the realme 6, realme X, realme X2 Pro, realme X50 Pro, as well as AIoT products including realme realme Buds Air Neo, realme Watch, and realme Buds Wireless.

In addition to that, Realme will kick off Realme Youth Days across multiple markets in the world on August 28. The company says that the “Realme Youth Days” will be created as the Black Friday Festival for fans all over the world, and will showcase the youthful, trendy and vivacious attitude and personality of Realme in its trademark trendsetting manner.

To start with, Realme 6 4GB+64GB variant  will be available for Rs 13,999, 6GB+64GB variant will be available for Rs 14,999, 6GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 15,999 and 8GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 16,999 on realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

Realme X 4GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 15,999 while the 8GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 18,999 on realme.com and Flipkart.

During the sale, Realme X2 Pro will be available on realme.com and Flipkart. The 6GB+64GB variant, 8GB+128GB variant and 12GB+256GB variant of the device will be available for Rs 26,999, Rs 28,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively.

The Realme X50 Pro 6GB+64GB variant, 8GB+128GB variant and 12GB+256GB variant of the smartphone will be available for Rs 36,999, Rs 38,999 and Rs R s44,999 respectively and will be available realme.com and Flipkart.

The company is also offering a discount on the purchase of wearables and accessories. Realme Buds Wireless will be available for Rs 1,599, Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh power bank will be available for Rs 1,899, Realme backpack will be available for Rs 1,499, Realme Band will be available for Rs 1,299, Realme Watch will be available for Rs 3,499, Realme Buds Air will be available for Rs 3,899 and the Realme Buds Air Neo will be available for Rs 2,499.

Realme Buds Classic with 3.5mm Connector, 14.2mm drivers launched in India

Realme C15, Realme C12 with 6000mAh battery launched in India, price starts Rs 8999

Realme Buds Classic to be launched in India tomorrow

Realme C12 launched with 6000mAh battery, triple rear cameras

Realme C12 and C15 with 6000mAh battery launching in India on August 18

Two mysterious Realme smartphones appear online

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A53 to launch in India on August 25 with 90Hz refresh rate under 15k

Oppo A53 launched with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Today 21 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Fortnite, Google, Realme, Moto

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies