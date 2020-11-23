Advertisement

Realme XT starts receiving new update with Super power saving mode, November Security Patch and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 23, 2020 5:18 pm

Realme XT update adds a new icon for phone calls with Bluetooth earphone, adds scrolling screenshot feature in horizontal mode and adds a toggle for physical button screenshot in screenshot settings.
Realme XT is now receiving a new update via OTA for the month of November in India. The update brings along this month's Android security patch as well as bug fixes.

Realme XT update comes with firmware version RMX1921EX_11.C.08. The company notes that the update is rolling out in a staged manner to ensure the stability of this update. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users first and will have a broader rollout over the next few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

The company announced the rollout of the update via posts on Realme Community. We recommend installing the update over strong Wi-Fi connection. You can also check for the updates manually in Settings > Software Upgrade if you haven't received a notification yet.

The official changelog reveals that the update adds a new icon for phone calls with Bluetooth earphone, adds scrolling screenshot feature in horizontal mode and adds a toggle for physical button screenshot in screenshot settings.

In the settings, the update adds Super power saving mode, adds a toggle for displaying keyboard when entering app drawer, adds Icon pull-down gesture and adds From Sunset to Sunrise option of eye comfort. The update further adds shortcuts at the bottom of Battery settings, shortcuts at the bottom of Security settings and fixes the probabilistic issue of unable to adjust the color temperature after turning off eye comfort.

The update also fixes the probabilistic screen flicker when entering the album, fixes the probabilistic crash issue when browsing in the album and fixes the probabilistic freezing issue of Clone Phone.

Find the complete change log below:

 

UI Version: RMX1921EX_11.C.08

 

Security

● Android Security Patch: November, 2020

 

Bluetooth

● Added a new icon for phone calls with Bluetooth earphone

 

Screenshot

● Added Scrolling screenshot feature in horizontal mode

● Added a toggle for physical button screenshot in screenshot settings

 

Settings

● Added Super power saving mode

● Added a toggle for displaying keyboard when entering app drawer

● Added Icon pull-down gesture

● Added From Sunset to Sunrise option of eye comfort

● Added shortcuts at the bottom of Battery settings

● Added shortcuts at the bottom of Security settings

● Fixed the probabilistic issue of unable to adjust the color temperature after turning off eye comfort

 

Album

● Fixed the probabilistic screen flicker when entering the album

● Fixed the probabilistic crash issue when browsing in the album

 

System

● Fixed the probabilistic freezing issue of Clone Phone

0 Comments

