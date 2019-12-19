Realme XT receives a new software update with Dark Mode Toggle and December security patch

  • 23:28 Dec 21, 2019

Realme in its forum post has mentioned that the latest software update for the Realme XT is currently available through a "staged rollout".
Realme has rolled out a new software update for the Realme XT smartphone. The update adds fast switch toggles of dark mode along with some other improvements.

The update comes with version number RMX1921EX_11_A.14 and it brings December 2019 security patch as well. The official changelog reveals that the update adds fast switch toggles of dark mode in notification center, updates Nightscape algorithm of font camera and fixes the probabilistic black block issue.

Moving on the update also updates font change supporting in Theme Store and fixes the issue of app startup animation splash screen when white wallpaper.

In order to download the update, users can go to Settings > Software update and click on the Download button. Realme in its forum post has mentioned it is a staged rollout, the update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

 

To recall, Realme XT comes in three storage variants - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 15,999, 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.  It comes in two colour options - Pearl Blue and Pearl White.

