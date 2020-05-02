Advertisement

Realme XT receives new update in India with April security patch, DocVault ID and optimized audio quality

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 02, 2020 12:23 pm

Realme XT update fixes the issue that the alarm is automatically turned off after being cleared by the background task.
Realme has now rolled out a new update to the Realme XT smartphone. Along with some improvements, the update also brings April 2020 Android security patch as well.

The new update comes with version number RMX1921EX_11_C.04. In order to download the update, users can go to Settings > Software update and click on the Download button. As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme XT new update brings DocVault ID feature(India) and it optimizes audio effects for third-party apps.

The update also fixes the issue that the alarm is automatically turned off after being cleared by the background task. It added arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode. It also fixed the issue that the prompt tone appears every time when the client plays music.

Find the complete change log below:

 

Version: RMX1921EX_11_C.04

Security

● Android security patch: April, 2020

 

Application

● Added DocVault ID feature(India)

 

Known issue fixed

● Optimized audio effects for third-party apps

● Added arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode

● Fixed the issue that the prompt tone appears every time when the client plays music

● Fixed the issue that the alarm is automatically turned off after being cleared by the background task


Once again, this is a phased roll out and will be available to all the users very soon. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days. Realme has asked its users to be patient and wait for the update on your device.

To recall, Realme XT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and it features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch design, Gorilla Glass protection and in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a quad-camera module which houses a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone comes packed with 4000mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support.

