Realme X7 Pro Ultra debuts with 90Hz curved display, Dimensity chipset and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 05, 2021 10:32 am

The latest addition to the Realme X7 series is the X7 Pro Ultra that comes with a curved 90Hz screen, Dimensity chipset, triple-camera setup and more
Realme unveiled its X7 series in India back in January and the brand has released a new device under the X7 series called Realme X7 Pro Ultra but only in China. The smartphone comes with a curved screen, a triple camera setup, a Dimensity chipset by MediaTek and more.

 

The Realme X7 Pro Ultra is offered in two colors and is available for purchase in China through the company's official site. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY2,399 (approx Rs 26,000) while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY2,699 (approx Rs 30,100). There is no word on when or if the smartphone will be made available for purchase outside of China.

 

Realme X7 Pro Ultra Specifications 

 

Realme X7 Pro Ultra

 

The Realme X7 Pro Ultra comes loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200nits brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

 

The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary 6P lens, an 8-megapixel f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture. 

 

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, superlinear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support.

