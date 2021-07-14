Realme X7 Pro receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 stable update, Open Beta Version for Realme C3

Realme has started a stable version roll out of Realme UI 2.0 for the users of Realme X7 Pro. The company has also announced an open beta version of Realme UI 2.0 for Realme C3.

Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The stable version program aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI 2.0 new features based on Android 11 for the first time.

The open beta version for Realme C3 aims to invite fans to experience the new Realme UI 2.0 features in advance.

Realme X7 Pro Update

The new build for Realme X7 Pro has firmware version RMX2121_11.C.03. The update is now being rolled out in a staged manner. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

You can check the availability of the Realme UI update on your device by going to the Settings menu. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days, says Realme.

The update brings Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 new features like Enhanced Dark Mode, New App Drawer, System Cloner, Quick Return Bubble, Third-party Icon Support, Redesigned Notification Panel, Improved Game Space, Revamped Always-On display and more.

Realme C3: Open Beta

For Realme C3, the company notes that the device must be running RMX2020_11_A.63 software version. In addition, there must be at least 5 GB free storage, and the device must not be rooted.

After the upgrade, it may take a longer time to boot for the first time. Especially if there are many third-party apps on your phone.

After the upgrade, to improve the system operation efficiency and eliminate potential safety risks, the system will perform a series of actions, for example, application adaptation, background optimization and security scanning, which may cause slight hanging and faster power consumption.

Realme advises to backup your personal data before proceeding to prevent data loss. In addition, some third-party application versions might not be compatible with Android 11 yet. After updating, these applications might not be available or crashing down on your device. Therefore, updating all your applications to the latest version available in the Play Store before your update is recommended.