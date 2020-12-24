Realme X7 Pro listed on Realme India support page, hints at imminent launch

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Realme X7 series with Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones were launched in China in September this year. Now Realme X7 Pro support page has appeared on Realme India’s website. This indicates that the Realme X7 Pro will launch soon in India.



Tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the Realme X7 Pro is listed on the support page of Realme India. It is now expected that Realme X7 Pro phone might be launched in India before the end of 2020 or in early 2021.

Advertisement

As per an earlier leak, Realme X7 series will be launched in India in December this year. Realme X7 Pro 5G with model number RMX2121 was also spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The listing suggested that the phone will be launched in India soon.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.8 x 75.1 x 8.5mm and weighs 184 grams.