Advertisement

Realme X7 Pro listed on Realme India support page, hints at imminent launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2020 12:28 pm

Latest News

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.
Advertisement

Realme X7 series with Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones were launched in China in September this year. Now Realme X7 Pro support page has appeared on Realme India’s website. This indicates that the Realme X7 Pro will launch soon in India.


Tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the Realme X7 Pro is listed on the support page of Realme India. It is now expected that Realme X7 Pro phone might be launched in India before the end of 2020 or in early 2021.

 

Advertisement

As per an earlier leak, Realme X7 series will be launched in India in December this year. Realme X7 Pro 5G with model number RMX2121 was also spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The listing suggested that the phone will be launched in India soon.

 

Realme X7 Pro specifications

 

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

 

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. 

 

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.8 x 75.1 x 8.5mm and weighs 184 grams. 

Relame X7 Pro, Realme X7 and Realme V5 smartphones announced

Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 tipped to launch in India next month

Realme X7 series confirmed to launch in India in 2021

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receive new Open Beta 5 update with new gaming space feature

Galaxy S21 Ultra appears in FCC listing, confirms S-Pen support

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies