Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 tipped to launch in India next month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 02, 2020 10:52 am

Realme X7 series will be launched in India in December this year.
Realme X7 series was launched in China in September this year. Now the series is said to launch in India next month. The series include Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme X7 series will be launched in India in December this year. Separately, Realme X7 Pro 5G has also been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The listing was spotted by tipster Sudhanshu and suggests that the phone will be launched in India soon.

Sadly, the listing does not reveal anything about the phone apart from model number RMX2121. The appearance on the BIS indicates that that the India of the smartphone launch is just around the corner.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

 

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

 

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens wtih Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. The phone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support.

 

On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.8 x 75.1 x 8.5mm and weighs 184 grams. 

 

Realme X7 specifications

 

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The phone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Hi-Res Audio.

 

The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

 

The phone is loaded with a 4300mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.

