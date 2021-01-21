Realme X7 Pro box teased ahead of launch in India

Realme X7 series was launched in China in September last year.

Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme X7 series with Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in India, however, an official launch date is not revealed yet. Now ahead of its official launch in India, the box designs for the phone have been posted by the company.





Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has posted an image on his Twitter handle asking the people to guess the final design. In the image, there are phones with Realme X7 and X7 Pro branding as well. Another teaser shows the phone will have an 8.5mm sleek body.





Realme X7 series was launched in China in September last year. Earlier Realme X7 Pro was also found listed on the support page of Realme India. Realme X7 Pro phone is now expected to be launched in India soon.





Realme X7 Pro 5G with model number RMX2121 was also spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification which hints it launch in India soon.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.8 x 75.1 x 8.5mm and weighs 184 grams.

