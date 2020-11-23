Advertisement

Realme X7 passes BIS certification

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 23, 2020 11:41 am

The Realme X7 has popped up in a BIS certification in India and the device is confirmed to launch next year.
The Realme X7 series has already been confirmed by Madhav Seth, CEO of Realme, for an India launch next year. And now, the Realme X7 has passed the BIS certification in the country, bearing the model number RMX2176. 

 

The Realme X7 Pro also appeared in a BIS listing earlier this month. These BIS certifications hint towards a launch that could take place in early 2021. There are still no exact dates for the launch of the devices. 

 

As per the converted prices, the X7 should cost around Rs 20,000 in India while the Pro variant should start from Rs 24,000.

 

Realme X7 Specifications

 

Realme X7

 

The Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2400 × 1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The phone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Hi-Res Audio. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage.

 

The phone is backed up by a 4300mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

 

Realme X7 Pro Specifications 

 

Realme X7 Pro

 

The Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate support and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage, expandable via microSD card. 

 

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. The phone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

